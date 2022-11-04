From Journalist to TV Producer: The Story of Josh Wilson

Ad
Josh Wilson is a successful entrepreneur, producer and journalist making his mark. He is a Forbes 30 Under 30 list-maker with popular programs and shows aired in over 150 countries that include TV shows aired on BBC, Channel 4, National Geographic, Disney, Sky, Ximalaya FM and ESPN, among many others. Nicknamed "The Magnet" by Sheikh Hamdan, the crown Prince of Dubai, Wilson is a renowned advocate who claimed the Amazon Growing Business Awards as a diversity and inclusion champion.
Unknown to many, Wilson started his career in TV in Toronto. This was after trying out his luck in the sales field in vain, but he never gave up in life. With no prior experience, Wilson was forced to start as an actor, a prospect that opened his path into mainstream TV. His desire and hunger for success drove him back to London, where there is stiff competition and many more TV career opportunities. However, finding paid or even unpaid TV work in London as an actor was challenging. This prompted him to establish his own production company making branded content and other online publications.
Eventually, Wilson was fortunate to land his dream job at KFTV and gain knowledge in film and TV publications. Working as a journalist in film and TV was perfect as it presented him with the opportunity to connect with experienced producers and learn about the TV industry from a better angle. Ambitious and self-motivated, Wilson realized that he needed the bandwidth to execute his own ideas as being employed meant that things were sometimes slow to act.
Leaving journalism was a risky adventure but one that Wilson was willing to take in pursuit of his goals. "It took me a whole year before I received investment in the company, a six-part series on Sky called Mission Mudder that was funded through Jeep's agency. The series was a success and was aired in over 150 countries," Wilson says.
The project's success propelled Wilson and his team to the next level by running a company, generating more investment, and trying to earn commissions. Though it was a challenging journey, Wilson proved to be sharp enough to navigate the tough U.K. TV market. He has since expanded his brand into the Chinese market, where he has produced a notable audio production featuring top personalities such as Tom Hiddleston and Helen Mirren.
Wilson has also established Genisys, a charity organization to inspire and help others realize their dreams. Through the charity, Wilson has spoken in schools with recognitions and awards from the government for impacting and changing the lives of millions worldwide. "Our internship scheme has pushed people into solid careers at companies such as Apple TV+, Ogilvy, V&A Museum, and Musidex," Wilson explains.
Like the rest of the world, the COVID pandemic dealt Wilson a great setback but also opened his eyes to the opportunity of working remotely. He swiftly relocated to Dubai and focused on sizable projects in the production world, focusing on a specific TV niche.
Wilson's goal is to produce more-high end drama series out of the Middle East with an international skew. He also wants to work with Dubai to produce some innovative companies and concepts that can travel and become global brands.