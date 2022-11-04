From Journalist to TV Producer: The Story of Josh Wilson

Eventually, Wilson was fortunate to land his dream job at KFTV and gain knowledge in film and TV publications. Working as a journalist in film and TV was perfect as it presented him with the opportunity to connect with experienced producers and learn about the TV industry from a better angle. Ambitious and self-motivated, Wilson realized that he needed the bandwidth to execute his own ideas as being employed meant that things were sometimes slow to act.

Leaving journalism was a risky adventure but one that Wilson was willing to take in pursuit of his goals. "It took me a whole year before I received investment in the company, a six-part series on Sky called Mission Mudder that was funded through Jeep's agency. The series was a success and was aired in over 150 countries," Wilson says.

The project's success propelled Wilson and his team to the next level by running a company, generating more investment, and trying to earn commissions. Though it was a challenging journey, Wilson proved to be sharp enough to navigate the tough U.K. TV market. He has since expanded his brand into the Chinese market, where he has produced a notable audio production featuring top personalities such as Tom Hiddleston and Helen Mirren.