Complete Your Virtual Wish List With These Holiday Gift Ideas From Amazon for Every Interest

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Gift shopping can be stressful, especially if it's for the person who knows exactly what they like. The pressure to find a perfect present is real, and we know you don't blame you for wanting to do it right.
Luckily, you can turn to Amazon for all your holiday gift needs, no matter who you're shopping for. Whether you're looking for the perfect makeup palette for the beauty buff in your life or a new customizable phone case for a technophile, this guide has some seriously amazing holiday gift inspo for you.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Amazon gift ideas by every interest!
Gifts For Beauty Buffs
Flymiro Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror with 3x/2x Magnification
Every beauty enthusiast needs a good mirror to make sure their makeup is snatched. This tri-fold lighted vanity mirror is functional and compact, but also comes with different magnifications and a rotating feature so that everything is in crystal clear view. It's currently on sale for $25 instead of the usual $40 price tag.
LANEIGE 2022 Holiday Gift Sets
The beauty lover in your life definitely knows what Laneige is all about, and you'll score some serious brownie points if you gift them anything from the brand. If you're not sure where to start, this Laneige holiday set is a perfect option. It comes with the Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Sleeping Mask and Water Bank moisturizer. You can't go wrong!
Maybelline New York Holiday Limited Edition Eye Makeup Gift Set
Need a stocking stuffer for the beauty buff in your life? Mini makeup gift sets are the move! This limited edition holiday eye makeup set by Maybelline has all the fan-favorites, like the Sky High Mascara, Lash Sensational Mascara and Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner.
Dr. Pure Ice Roller for Face Massage
This ice roller is a total game-changer and would be a great stocking stuffer for a skincare enthusiast. It depuffs skin, relieves pain and tightens skin. One reviewer writes, "This ice roller was just what I needed! It was a great addition to my morning routine with its long lasting coolness against my puffy face. It's easy to use and works great! Very satisfied."
Shea Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Shea Moisture makes products that are top tier for curly hair. If you know anyone with curls, gifting them this shampoo and conditioner set is a no-brainer. Not only does it smell amazing, but it will have anyone's curls feeling sleek, moisturizing and healthy.
Bio-Oil Skincare Moisturizer with Vitamin E
Anyone would be happy to receive a gift as useful as this Bio-Oil moisturizer with Vitamin E. It's perfect for fading any unwanted scarring from a pregnancy, surgery, injury and more, or simply adding a bit more hydration to any skincare routine.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Know someone who loves a good blow dry but can't always make it to the hair salon? This Revlon volumizer hair dryer will bring the salon to them! It's the perfect gift for someone who likes keeping their hair in top shape.
Gifts For Technophiles
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Every tech-obsessed person needs a good pair of headphones. These noise cancelling earbuds by Beats come in so many different colors and are currently on sale for $100. They come with up to eight hours of listening time, are water resistant and have super high-quality sound. Technophile approved.
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro - Sierra Blue Clear - Customisation
Know someone who needs a new phone case? Gift them one with a personal touch with this CASETiFY customizable phone case from Amazon. It's a thoughtful and useful gift that certainly will not be re-gifted.
JBL Flip 4, Black - Waterproof, Portable & Durable Bluetooth Speaker
A high-quality, waterproof and wireless speaker often comes at a high price, and this JBL Flip 4 is currently on sale for $80. It would make a great gift for just about anyone, and you can get it in black, blue, camo or grey.
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag Compatible with MacBook Pro
This laptop sleeve bag is the perfect gift for a student, someone with an office job or someone who is always on the go with their laptop. It comes in so many different colors for just $17, and is compatible with a few different kinds of laptops. One reviewer writes, "I was in a meeting today when my bad luck hit full force and a misplaced elbow sent an almost full cup of coffee went flying straight towards my laptop, which was in this case, sitting on the floor. [...] I was absolutely astonished to see that not only was my laptop undamaged, but it was COMPLETELY DRY."
Apple MagSafe Charger
This magnetic charger compatible with iPhone and AirPods is a functional gift that any tech enthusiast with Apple products would love to use. One reviewer writes, "Have you ever had trouble getting your phone to charge? Is your charge port finicky? Then this is the device for you, magnetically attaches to your phone for a great and easy charge."
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player With Built-in Speakers
For that old-school soul, this vintage record player with built-in speakers is a great gift. It comes in a pretty light blue color for $50, and it's one of those gifts that will be used and cherished for a long time.
Gifts For Foodies
TMD Cheese Board and Knife Set
If you know someone who loves a good spread, whether that's a cheese, dessert, butter board or more, gift them a chic charcuterie board that they'll definitely use. This TMD cheese board and knife set is currently on sale for $48 and would make a lovely gift for a host!
Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker with 4 Compartment Trays
For a unique and fun gift for the foodie in your life, this electric s'mores maker is a sweet choice. It's a great way to get friends and family together, especially for the holidays.
DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine
Show the foodie in your life how much you love them with this DASH mini waffle maker machine. It has over 219,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it will be a top gift for anyone.
Reusable Silicone Straws
These reusable silicone straws would make a great stocking stuffer. Not only do they come in cute colors and work for both hot and cold beverages, but they're easy to clean because of openable design.
Gifts For Fashionistas
FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining
These cozy slippers would make a great holiday gift for the fashionista in your life. They're comfortable, cute and will keep anyone toasty all throughout the winter. They're currently on sale for $30!
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
This three-piece sweatsuit is fuzzy and perfect for the chillier days ahead. It makes the perfect gift for anyone who likes to live in their loungewear, and comes in so many different colors and prints.
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This chunky knit pullover sweater will become a staple in any fashionista's wardrobe. It can be paired with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more, making it a versatile piece that would make a great gift.
Yatemiole Women's Cashmere Big Coloured Checked Scarf
One Amazon review raves about this stunning multicolored scarf, "This is a beautiful scarf. It is very soft and warm. Good quality. I'm going to get more as gifts." They definitely have the right idea!
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
If you know someone who loves to accessorize, Amazon has tons of cute goodies to sort through, especially from JW PEI. Gift the shoulder bag in this chic dark brown tone and it will become a staple in any trendsetter's wardrobe.
Gifts For The Jewelry-Obsessed
Travel Jewelry Box
For someone who's always on the go but can't part from their jewels, this small jewelry box from Amazon is a great gift idea for just $9. It comes in various different colors and different storage compartments for rings, necklaces, bracelets and more.
Safety Pin Earrings for Women
Office supplies, but make them chic. These safety pin earrings studded with sparkly crystal details are a cute way to add a bit of personality to your outfits, especially at work. One reviewer writes, "These earrings are so cute. They're just the right size so as not to be statement earrings but aren't small either. They're very noticeable with the sparkle. They also look expensive while being very affordable."
COLLECTIVE HOME - Ceramic Jewelry Tray
Add a personal and thoughtful touch to gifting with this ceramic jewelry tray that comes with a cute initial engraving detail. It's great for those who need a little extra space to place their essential jewelry pieces.
Gold Bead Bracelet for Women
You know that feeling after you've worn a piece of jewelry for so long, it feels wrong to leave the house without it? That's how I feel about these gold beaded bracelets. You can gift them to the stylish trendsetter in your life and watch how it will become a staple in their life, too!
Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women
Gold chunky hoops took social media by storm one day and the trend has been flooding my TikTok For You Page ever since. You can gift this to the jewelry-obsessed who feels like they never have enough earrings. One reviewer writes that the "earrings are hypoallergic, cheap and they look great. I wear them every day and they haven't change color."
If that wasn't enough holiday gifting inspiration, check out Nicole Richie's Etsy gift guide!