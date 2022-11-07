Kevin Richardson Reveals the Secret to Backstreet Boys' Longevity

The Backstreet Boys have been shaping people's hearts for almost three decades.
In fact, next year will mark the 30th anniversary the group banded together and they've shown no signs of slowing down. Between releasing their first-ever Christmas album in October to collaborating with MeUndies on a new holiday collection and touring all over the world, they're booked and busy.
But what's the secret to their longevity? For Backstreet Boys star Kevin Richardson, the answer is simple.
"Our music that we made together," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We put a lot of love into that music. We had quite a few radio hits that have become a time capsule for people. It reminds them of a less stressful time in their life, the good times and it reminds them of loves past."
As the 51-year-old put it, "We're happy to be part of their lives."
And the Kentucky native isn't exaggerating either. He's seen quite a sea of people at their concerts, including their world DNA tour.
"I look out in the audience at our shows and I see three generations in the audience. It's incredible," the singer said. "Seeing the faces, seeing the smiles, feeling the energy, feeling the love, it has been a beautiful gift."
In addition to creating so many chart-topping hits and having loyal fans, Kevin praised the group for caring about their craft.
"The five of us, we didn't get here by chance, we didn't get here by luck. We worked really hard," the musician shared. "We care about what we do and we put a lot of time, thought, effort, heart and soul into what we do."
It's a mindset that goes beyond their music, as Kevin explained why they decided to partner with MeUndies on a larger than life holiday collection.
"Before we agreed to anything, we needed a sample and we need to do our homework, research the company and figure out what they're about," Kevin said. "And they're all about comfort, self-expression and they're environmentally responsible. To me, that's a huge thing."
The line, which features a variety of underwear, pajamas, loungewear and pet accessories, is just another sign that points to their success. Plus, it helps that the Backstreet Boys know a thing or two about fashion.
"I look back at the photos of us and the huge oversized jeans, jackets and sweatshirts that we were wearing—and it is completely back," Kevin pointed out. "It's so funny to see my son wearing big, baggy jeans and sweatshirts."
He summed up their lasting legacy with a poignant message: "Fashion is cyclical, music is cyclical."
It is, indeed!