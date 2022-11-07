2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Don’t Miss Your Chance: The Dyson Air Purifier & Fan is $150 Off This Week Only

The combination air purifier and fan from Dyson that everyone wants is almost 30% off for a limited time.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 07, 2022 4:10 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop HomeE! Insider
Ecomm: QVC Dyson Purifier

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We've heard the ads. We've seen the commercials. We know people who decided to splurge and genuinely swear by their Dyson. But for those of us who never really thought it would be an option? Well, our day is here.

QVC has the Dyson TP7A Air Purifier & Fan With Auto-React on sale this week. "Automatically sensing, capturing, and trapping particles, gases, and odor for cleaner air with an advanced filtration system," per the brand, it allows you to choose from oscillating, cooling, or just purification. Not to mention, there are quiet modes for when you're running it overnight. 

With all that tech packed in, you can imagine that the purifier-fan normally comes with a hefty price tag. And it does: On a regular day, the Dyson TP7A will run you $550. For the next few days, you can pick it up from QVC for just $400 — savings of $150, or nearly 30%.

This stunning promotional price only lasts until Sunday, November 13. So if you're thinking about getting one for your home, or maybe even making the hall of fame for holiday gift-givers? Don't wait! 

read
QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran, Clinique & More Fan Favorites From $22

Dyson TP7A Air Purifier & Fan With Auto-React

Whether you run it all day, all night, or just a little bit at a time, the iconic Dyson TP7A Air Purifier & Fan With Auto-React is designed to improve the health of your space.

$550
$400
QVC

QVC also has the scoop on what the Radio City Rockettes can't live without before showtime — and how you can shop their faves, too. 

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Son's Father Aaron Carter

2

Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Alleged Francia Raísa Snub

3
Exclusive

Rihanna Shares Her New “Weird” Habit After Welcoming Baby Boy

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Son's Father Aaron Carter

2

Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Alleged Francia Raísa Snub

3
Exclusive

Rihanna Shares Her New “Weird” Habit After Welcoming Baby Boy

4

Jessica Simpson Claps Back at "Destructive Noise" From Critics

5

Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage