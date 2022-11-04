HBO Cancels Westworld After 4 Seasons

Watch : Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Teases Twist on Dolores' Return

It's the end of Westworld as we know it.

The HBO sci-fi drama series has been canceled after four seasons, E! News can confirm.

Based on the Michael Crichton novel of the same name, Westworld told the story of a futuristic amusement park catering to the rich populated by android "hosts." In its third season, the setting expanded to the real world. The series, which was brought to life by creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and James Marsden.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," HBO said in a statement to E! News. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."

Throughout its run, Westworld's expansive cast also included Aaron Paul, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward and Anthony Hopkins.

"Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers," creators Jonathan and Lisa said in a statement to E! News. "We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness—both human and beyond—in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so."