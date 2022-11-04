Salt-N-Pepa Reunite to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Watch : Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey & More '90s Divas: E! News Rewind

Ooh baby baby, Salt-N-Pepa just got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The hip hop group—comprised of Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper—reunited on Nov. 4 to unveil their plaque at the historic sidewalk landmark in Los Angeles.

While receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Spinderella touched on the "ups and downs" the trio have experienced together since forming Salt-N-Pepa in the '80s.

"I have to thank you for those lessons because it wasn't just the music to me," she said, "it was our relationship and that means everything to me."

Likewise, both Salt and Pepa were grateful for the honor as they reflected on their decades-long careers. "Keep the faith," Salt told the crowd. "Your setback is a setup for your comeback."

Meanwhile, Pepa said she'd "never thought" should would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "It was dedication. It was hard work," she said. "I was in the studio hours, days, nights, weeks."