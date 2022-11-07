2022 People's Choice Awards

Best Deals on Holiday Cards: Minted, Shutterfly & More

Tell your family to get in formation because you can save big on the annual holiday card for a limited time.

E-Comm: Best Deals on Holiday Cards

Holiday card season is upon us!

If you haven't already rounded up the troops for the annual family picture, it's time to get everyone together in their favorite holiday pajamas ASAP. Whether you have a creative vision already in mind or have yet to take one, now is a great time to think ahead, order your holiday cards and avoid shipping delays.

To further incentivize you to act early, Minted, Shutterfly, Snapfish and more sites are running limited-time deals on holiday card orders. Not only will you be able to stress less and actually enjoy the holiday season, but you can save money that can go toward early Black Friday sales, party hosting essentials, family presents and endless egg nog!

We've rounded up our favorite places to score budget-friendly holiday cards so aesthetically-pleasing that nobody will be able to notice the family member that has their eyes closed or didn't listen to the dress code.

Paper Culture

Score 50% off the Unraveling String Lights card and more adorable holiday designs through the end of today at Paper Culture!

$112
$56/50 cards
Paper Culture

Shutterfly

Shutterfly has a few promotions going on right now that you don't want to miss. Through the end of Wednesday, 11/9, save up to 50% off everything on Shutterfly's site, including this Resplendent Ribbons holiday card that looks just like a present, all tied up with a bow and everything.

$4
$3/Card
Shutterfly

Minted

Run, don't walk, because Minted is offering 15% off holiday card orders, plus free shipping, until the end of today with code: LETTERPRESS22. How cute is this Festive Arch holiday card?

$1.51/Card
Minted

Vistaprint

Vistaprint has over 2,000 holiday card templates to choose from, so the chances of being card twins with a neighbor is unlikely. Until 11/9, Vistaprint is offering up to 50% off holiday cards and wall calendars— 'tis the season to be jolly, indeed.

Starting at $1.20/card
Vistaprint

Amazon

Surprised you can order your holiday cards on Amazon? Well, they do seem to have everything. We love this traditional design that comes with white envelopes to make the entire process as simple and smooth as possible for you, because who needs extra holiday stress? No, thank you, only holly jolly and merry vibes allowed.

$17/Set of 18
Amazon

Zazzle

For a limited time, Zazzle is offering 50% off holiday cards with code: ITSTHESEASON. Customize cute cards like this one, which perfectly captures what all of us are feeling as we round off this year and prepare for everything 2023 will bring!

$1.33/Card
Zazzle

Snapfish

Save 70% on all Christmas and holiday cards on Snapfish with code: TWINKLE7022. Not only can you craft the perfect holiday card with creative designs like this Rustic Tag card, but you can order customizable gifts like mugs and canvas prints.

$1.25/Card
Snapfish

Etsy

Etsy shops like MintyPaperieShop are offering special deals on unique holiday cards and templates right now. What could be better than supporting small businesses while saving!

$5.99
Etsy

Artifact Uprising

At Artifact Uprising, you can choose from dozens of beautiful card designs at affordable prices. We love their Wavy Holiday Card! For a limited time, score 20% off holiday cards with code: HAPPYMAIL.

$1.16
Artifact Uprising

Papier

Papier has some of the most stunning holiday card designs we've ever seen. Until 11/20, score 10% off everything on the site with code: HELLO10!

$22/10 cards
Papier

Ready for more deals on festive essentials? Check out these 20 can't-miss gifts that are under $25!

-Originally published on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. PST.

