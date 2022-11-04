2022 People's Choice Awards

Last Day to Shop 70% Off Deals From Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, West Elm, and More

Don't miss these flash deals on top brands, including Pottery Barn Teen, Mark & Graham, and Pottery Barn Kids.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 04, 2022 7:01 PM
Pottery Barn Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to give your home a bit of a refresh while sticking to your budget there's a major sale happening at Pottery Barn brand right now. You can save up to 70% on furniture, home decor, small appliances, bedding, holiday essentials, and more. Unfortunately today is the final day to get these deals.

This discount isn't just at Pottery Barn, it includes the whole family of brands. Don't miss these major discounts on Williams SonomaWest ElmPottery Barn TeenMark & GrahamRejuvenation, and Pottery Barn Kids.

Nordstrom Rack Holiday Gifts at Every Price Point: Presents Under $25, $50, and $100

Pottery Barn 70% Off Deals

Shop these 70% off deals while you can!

If you're looking for more great deals, check out these under $15 holiday gifts that live up to the hype.

