How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set

Watch : George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success

George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez.

"With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.

"The idea of taking your daughter to work is okay. But then, your ex-wife goes along for the ride, it's a little bit touchy," the 61-year-old said of Ann accompanying and supporting Mayan on set. "There's a bit of an automatic push-pull that still happens that I try not to sign on to."

George's character on the new series—which premieres Nov. 4—is also a divorcé, as Selenis Leyva plays his ex-wife Rosie. George revealed that the show pulls from many aspects of his and Mayan's lives, which sometimes made it tricky to navigate a co-star relationship with his daughter.