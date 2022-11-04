Tinashe Channels Rihanna's Iconic Fashion Moment With Pink Princess Ballgown

Watch : Tinashe GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

Tinashe was pretty in pink at the 2022 amfAR Gala.

The Aquarius singer made a dramatic entrance at the Los Angeles-based fundraiser on Nov. 3, as she stunned in a larger-than-life princess ballgown that encompassed the red carpet. The Nicole + Felicia design featured a strapless corset bodice with a lattice pattern and tiers of ruffles for the skirt in various shades of pink and white.

Tinashe styled the enchanting ballgown with a massive diamond necklace, statement rings and dainty earrings. A nude-pink lipstick and frosted eyeshadow were just a couple of glamorous finishing touches to her overall look.

If anything, the 29-year-old's fairytale fashion moment was reminiscent of Rihanna's pink Giambattista Valli dress from the 2015 Grammys. Between the matching color schemes, the layers of ruffles and the strapless neckline, both looks were nearly identical.

"I saw this dress on the Internet," Rihanna told E! News at the time, "and I just fell in love with it."