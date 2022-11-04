RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Slams "Pathetic" Bethenny Frankel Over New Housewives Podcast

Watch : RHONY Announces New Cast: ALL THE DETAILS!

Luann de Lesseps is not impressed with Bethenny Frankel's latest post-Bravo career move.

On the Nov. 4 episode of Danny Pellegrino's podcast Everything Iconic, Luann slammed her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star after Bethenny announced a new Housewives-centric podcast where she'll re-watch iconic episodes and give hot takes on them.

"I think she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going," Luann said. "She's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times. I remember at one point she wouldn't even say the word Housewives. So a disgruntled Housewife doing a Housewives podcast—I don't think anybody wants to listen to."

Luann added, "If she s--ts on the show that means she's going to s--t on us on her little podcast about the Housewives."

The cabaret star went on to criticize Bethenny's post-Housewives projects over recent years. Bethenny left RHONY for good in 2019 and has since said she'd never return.