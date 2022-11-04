Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff

Prior to welcoming their first little one, Sadie revealed the special meaning behind their daughter's name.

"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," she wrote on Instagram in April 2021, referencing the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.

"I've always loved this verse," Sadie said at the time. "Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."

The Dancing with the Stars alum then shared how the bible verse had an impact on her relationship with Christian.