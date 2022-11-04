Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff

Sadie Roberston is expanding her family dynasty.
The Duck Dynasty star announced that she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child more than a year after welcoming their daughter Honey James Huff last May.
She shares the news in a sweet Nov. 3 Instagram post featuring a family photo, with Sadie holding up a black-and-white sonogram, writing, "another little miracle is in motion."
Sadie and Christian tied the knot back in November 2019 in a ceremony held at her parents' home in West Monroe, Louisiana. They announced they were expecting their first child together the following October 2020.
Prior to welcoming their first little one, Sadie revealed the special meaning behind their daughter's name.
"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," she wrote on Instagram in April 2021, referencing the Bible passage Proverbs 16:24.
"I've always loved this verse," Sadie said at the time. "Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."
The Dancing with the Stars alum then shared how the bible verse had an impact on her relationship with Christian.
"When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, 'You have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed," she continued. "On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote 'honey' because i called him the boy with the honey words."
Sadie noted that the name also had a special familial connection.
"Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words," Sadie said. "Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."