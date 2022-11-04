Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up Less Than 2 Months After Finale

Watch : Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's final rose has wilted.

The Bachelorette couple has gone their separate ways two months after getting engaged on season 19 of the hit ABC reality show. A source confirmed to E! News that the pair has split up with a second source in Bachelor nation revealing that Gabby was the one to to call things off earlier this week.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," the insider said. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

On Oct. 31 Gabby spoke to a Fox News reporter after Erich was notably absent from her Dancing With the Stars performance that night—as was her engagement ring.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," the 31-year-old explained after being asked if they were still together. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."