Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Morning Beers Together

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses TODAY After Oversleeping

It's the breakfast of champions.

Ahead of running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, Ashton Kutcher stopped by the Today show where Savannah Guthrie helped him with an important part of training: carbo-loading. However instead sharing a of a plate of pasta, they each chugged a beer. After all, beer is a carb.

"Wait, hold on, we get to chug it?" Ashton asked, to which Savannah replied, "Don't dare me. This is crazy."

Just as they prepared to say "bottoms up," the That ‘70s Show actor, noted, "We're also promoting binge-drinking, which probably isn't the best thing."

However, that didn't stop the pair as they chugged their beers, finishing within seconds of one another.

As an impressed Carson Daly remarked, "Wow that's a marathon to watch." Kutcher joked, "I went to college."

However, about 10 seconds later Savannah started feeling the effects. "Oh my gosh," she said. "Wow. I might need to take the next few segments off."

Still, she finished the Nov. 4 segment like a champ. While clutching her stomach, she added, "Ashton, thank you. Good luck. I feel terrible. Don't do that at home."