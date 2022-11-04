Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt Responds to Pregnancy Speculation After Joe Amabile Wedding

Do you have burning questions for newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt? Let us steal you for a sec.
Days after tying the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony, the Bachelor in Paradise couple responded to speculation from fans—including whether they're expecting a baby. The answer?
"I'm not [pregnant]," Joe joked during a Nov. 3 YouTube Q&A, with Serena adding, "I'm not either."
Considering the reality stars have been talking about having a wedding next fall, Serena could see why followers might jump to conclusions. "A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense," she shared. "People are wondering if we had a shotgun wedding because I'm pregnant. I'm not pregnant."
Joe, 36, and Serena, 25, announced that they're now husband and wife by posting a video from the ceremony to Instagram Oct. 27. And while it may have seemed like a sudden surprise to their fans, the pair noted they'd actually been planning the event for three weeks. However, they remained tight-lipped about it and only told their parents and siblings before the big day.
Although, there was one other person who knew. Joe and Serena said they could have only one witness and knew they wanted to bring their Bachelor in Paradise co-star Natasha Parker.
"She's on my podcast with me. She's a good friend. She's local New York," Joe said, noting Natasha also captured the ceremony footage. "So, she was like the perfect fit."
For the ceremony, Serena wore a white cardigan and Joe donned a blue sweater for his "something blue."
"Essentially we didn't dress up that much because we just wanted to keep the courthouse ceremony super low-key," the bride explained in the Q&A video. "We obviously are going to have a big wedding where we're gonna get really dressed up so we just didn't really feel the need to dress up. Having that video be everywhere now, I wish we dressed up more."
After Serena and Joe exchanged vows, they enjoyed their first meal as newlyweds, revealing she ordered a breakfast sandwich and he ate scrambled eggs, bacon and sourdough toast from the Golden Diner in Chinatown. As for whether Serena is changing her last name, she noted she's keeping Pitt for the time being.
"The plan is we kept them separate for now," Joe said, "and the plan is to change her last name when we get married next year at our wedding ceremony."
Speaking of their 2023 wedding, the duo said they intend to wed again in September. However, the wedding won't be in Chicago or Toronto, where Joe and Serena are from respectively. Instead, they noted they're planning to say "I do" in either Charlotte, S.C., Nashville, Tenn. or Austin, Texas.
In addition to figuring out the venue, Joe and Serena said they also still need to get their wedding rings and her dress. Although, they do have some things finalized, sharing they're not going to have a full wedding party and that they're just going to have his brother serve as best man and her sister be the maid of honor.
And will Joe and Serena's wedding be televised? "Not as of now," he said. "Anything in this world could change, but I highly doubt it."