Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt Responds to Pregnancy Speculation After Joe Amabile Wedding

Do you have burning questions for newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt? Let us steal you for a sec.

Days after tying the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony, the Bachelor in Paradise couple responded to speculation from fans—including whether they're expecting a baby. The answer?

"I'm not [pregnant]," Joe joked during a Nov. 3 YouTube Q&A, with Serena adding, "I'm not either."

Considering the reality stars have been talking about having a wedding next fall, Serena could see why followers might jump to conclusions. "A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense," she shared. "People are wondering if we had a shotgun wedding because I'm pregnant. I'm not pregnant."

Joe, 36, and Serena, 25, announced that they're now husband and wife by posting a video from the ceremony to Instagram Oct. 27. And while it may have seemed like a sudden surprise to their fans, the pair noted they'd actually been planning the event for three weeks. However, they remained tight-lipped about it and only told their parents and siblings before the big day.

Although, there was one other person who knew. Joe and Serena said they could have only one witness and knew they wanted to bring their Bachelor in Paradise co-star Natasha Parker.

"She's on my podcast with me. She's a good friend. She's local New York," Joe said, noting Natasha also captured the ceremony footage. "So, she was like the perfect fit."