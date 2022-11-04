These Photos of Jacob Elordi's Elvis Presley Transformation Will Always Be on Your Mind

Watch : Elvis Presley's Family Reunites for "Elvis" Premiere

We can't help but fall more in love with this casting.

Less than two months after Jacob Eloridi announced he would be stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes for the upcoming movie Priscilla, the actor was spotted on set showcasing his epic transformation.

The 25-year-old appeared in character on Nov. 3 as he recreated a scene with Cailee Spaeny, who is playing Priscilla Presley, outside of a makeshift Palmetto Theatre in Toronto.

Wearing a signature white jacket, black button-down shirt and matching sunglasses, Jacob certainly nailed the King of Rock and Roll's style as he walked towards a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine. And yes, his black hair slicked back in a pompadour really completed the look.

The upcoming movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed the ups and downs of the couple's relationship. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14 years old, was married to the musician for six years and welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968 before their divorce was finalized in 1973.