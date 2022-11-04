2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

These Photos of Jacob Elordi's Elvis Presley Transformation Will Always Be on Your Mind

As filming continues for a new Priscilla Presley biopic in Toronto, new photos show Jacob Elordi's epic transformation into Elvis Presley.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 04, 2022 5:19 PMTags
MoviesCelebritiesEntertainmentJacob Elordi
Watch: Elvis Presley's Family Reunites for "Elvis" Premiere

We can't help but fall more in love with this casting. 

Less than two months after Jacob Eloridi announced he would be stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes for the upcoming movie Priscilla, the actor was spotted on set showcasing his epic transformation.

The 25-year-old appeared in character on Nov. 3 as he recreated a scene with Cailee Spaeny, who is playing Priscilla Presley, outside of a makeshift Palmetto Theatre in Toronto. 

Wearing a signature white jacket, black button-down shirt and matching sunglasses, Jacob certainly nailed the King of Rock and Roll's style as he walked towards a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine. And yes, his black hair slicked back in a pompadour really completed the look. 

The upcoming movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed the ups and downs of the couple's relationship. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14 years old, was married to the musician for six years and welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968 before their divorce was finalized in 1973.

photos
Party Pics: Global

After his casting was announced on Sept. 12, the Kissing Booth alum shared his excitement about the project by posting a black-and-white photo of Elvis on his Instagram page, simply captioning it "E."

This isn't the first time the Euphoria actor has gotten ready to do the "Jailhouse Rock" as Jacob and then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween 2020.

As filming continues, E! News is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what could be Jacob's biggest role to date. Step into your iconic blue suede shoes and scroll for more on-set photos.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News

2

Jacob Elordi's Latest Elvis Transformation Will Always Be on Your Mind

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

TheImageDirect.com
King of Rock and Roll

For the upcoming movie Priscilla, Jacob Elordi will bring some "Burning Love" to the big screen as he transforms into Elvis Presley

TheImageDirect.com
TheImageDirect.com
TheImageDirect.com
TheImageDirect.com
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News

2

Jacob Elordi's Latest Elvis Transformation Will Always Be on Your Mind

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

4

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

5

Teen Mom’s Catelynn, Tyler Explain Adoption to Their Daughter