Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland Apologizes in First Interview Since Prison Release

Billy McFarland is apologizing for his role in the notorious Fyre Festival.

More than five months after the event organizer was released from prison for wire fraud charges, he issued an apology to everyone he failed with the botched 2017 music event.

"I need to apologize. And that is the first and the last thing that needs to be done," McFarland told Good Morning America Nov. 4 during his first interview since being released from prison. "I let people down. I let down employees. I let down their families. I let down investors. So, I need to apologize. I'm wrong and it's bad."

He admitted, "I messed up. And I was so driven by this desperate desire to prove people right … I think I was just so insecure that I thought the only way to prove myself to them was to succeed. That led me down just this terrible path of bad decisions."