Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 Announcement

Watch : Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott

Oh baby! Wait until you see how Ryan Reynolds responded after learning Nick Cannon is expecting his 11th child.

After seeing the news on Twitter, the Deadpool star—who is expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively—had a simple response. In a reference to Jaws in his quote tweet, he wrote, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."

Of course, fans know it's all in good fun as the actor loves to troll people on social media. Reynolds' Twitter joke comes just a few months after he and Cannon worked together on a Father's Day ad for Aviation American Gin starring The Masked Singer host, who at the time was a father of eight. In the ad for the Free Guy alum's spirit brand, Cannon made a cocktail called the vasectomy and joked, "Lord knows I need one."

However, he's since added a few more children to his family. "Congrats to @NickCannon!" Reynolds tweeted alongside a video of the ad June 8. "Yes, it's delicious, but the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective."