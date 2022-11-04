Mariah Carey Reacts to Martha Stewart's Plea About Skipping Over Thanksgiving

Watch : Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

Though Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, that doesn't mean that she has forgotten about Thanksgiving.

After Martha Stewart expressed concern that the "We Belong Together" singer's Nov. 1 Christmas kickoff meant she was skipping over turkey day, the Grammy winner promised that was not the case.

"Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!" Mariah tweeted Nov. 3. "But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"

Mariah, 52, then invited Martha, 81, over for the annual dinner at her home, although she noted that the cookbook author has never invited her over to her "Thanksgiving extravaganza!"

On Nov. 1, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram dressed as a witch before transforming into a Santa-inspired suit, which she wore while sitting on a reindeer. She belted out "It's time" as her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" began playing in the background.