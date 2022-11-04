Mariah Carey Reacts to Martha Stewart's Plea About Skipping Over Thanksgiving

Though Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, that doesn't mean that she has forgotten about Thanksgiving.
After Martha Stewart expressed concern that the "We Belong Together" singer's Nov. 1 Christmas kickoff meant she was skipping over turkey day, the Grammy winner promised that was not the case.
"Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!" Mariah tweeted Nov. 3. "But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"
Mariah, 52, then invited Martha, 81, over for the annual dinner at her home, although she noted that the cookbook author has never invited her over to her "Thanksgiving extravaganza!"
On Nov. 1, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram dressed as a witch before transforming into a Santa-inspired suit, which she wore while sitting on a reindeer. She belted out "It's time" as her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" began playing in the background.
Though a lot of fans are already getting into the Christmas spirit with Mariah, Martha is not as jolly about it.
"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist," she said during her Nov. 3 appearance on Today. "You cannot give up Thanksgiving. Just because you don't like turkey? I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey."
The TV star added, "So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."
While Martha admitted that she knows there are no special songs to commemorate the annual November holiday, she believes Thanksgiving is still meaningful.
"I think we need Thanksgiving," she explained. "It's sort of an uplifting remembering of good times past."
(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family.)