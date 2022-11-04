Nordstrom Rack Holiday Gifts at Every Price Point: Presents Under $25, $50, and $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, so it's time to start shopping (if you haven't already). If you feel the pressure to come through with thoughtful gift picks, but you're working with a budget, that's not a problem. You just need to get organized with your shopping. There are so many great gift picks at Nordstrom Rack, catering to a wide variety of price points. Whether you're shopping for a beauty guru, a fashionista, or a homebody, Nordstrom Rack has you covered.
There's just one problem: too many good picks to choose from with amazing picks from UGG, Charlotte Tilbury, Slip, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade, and more of your favorite brands. If you need a little bit of help narrowing down your options, shop these Nordstrom Rack gifts, sorted by price.
Gifts $25 and Under
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
This travel set has two of Too Face's top-selling mascaras: Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara and Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara. This bundle has a $30 value, but you can get it for just $16.
Slip Pure Silk 3-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
Slip hair ties are secure, yet gentle on your hair. No more pulling or tangles. These are comfortable, yet effective.
Thread and Supply Cardi Coat
This style is part-jacket, part-sweater, and 100% fashion. This is a great layering piece that you can get in three versatile colorways.
Melrose and Market Paper Clip Chain Initial Necklace
An initial necklace adds a personalized touch to any ensemble.
Kate Spade Round Stud Earrings
These iridescent studs come in many eye-catching colors.
A shopper reviewed, "I'm obsessed with ALL of the colors! So elegant and eye catching. Has a lot of depth to the color. I have all the colors except the blue one, which I plan on buying soon!"
UGG Knit Cuff Beanie Hat
Stay warm and hide a bad hair day with one of these knit hats from UGG. There are five colors to choose from.
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
Create an endless variety of looks with this eyeshadow palette from Too Faced. Go bold, go neutral, or in between with these shades in matte and shimmer finishes. There are 18 shades of peachy pinks, corals, bronzes and purples.
Gifts $50 and Under
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe
Bring plush luxury to your everyday life with this insanely soft long robe, which comes in 10 colors.
Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Trio Set
Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipsticks are easy to wear, long-lasting, and the shades are universally flattering, in my opinion. This bundle has a $51 value and it includes the iconic, award winning Pillow Talk shade.
Jeffrey Campbell Platform Lug Sole Chelsea Rain Boot
Update your rainy day look with these trendy, lug sole chelsea boot combo. These are also great for snowy weather and come in three colorways.
NEST Orange Blossom Reed Diffuser
This reed diffuser slowly and continuously releases fragrance for 90 days. This scent has notes of orange blossom, orchid, lemon, musk, tangerine, and more. You can adjust the fragrance intensity and reach based on the number of reeds used.
UGG Genuine Dyed Shearling Single U Ear Muffs
Bring glamour and warmth to your outfit with these sophisticated, soft ear muffs from UGG.
Gifts $100 and Under
Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzzin Faux Fur Ii Slide Slipper
Rock these fuzzy platform slippers around the house or when you're on the go. You'll be looking for excuses to wear these.
Lesportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag
This spacious overnight bag is perfect for travel. It even has a zipper at the bottom, which creates the perfect storage space for shoes. Nordstrom Rack has this bag in three colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Barefoot Dreams blankets exceed the hype. They are next-level soft. You won't regret this purchase.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Short Robe
Bring the softness of a Barefoot Dreams blanket to your wardrobe with this ultra-luxurious sweater, which comes in three colors.
Franco Sarto Talfer Tall Boot
Thes faux croc boots elevate any outfit and bring sophistication to your wardrobe. Nordstrom Rack has these boots in several colors.
