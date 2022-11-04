2022 People's Choice Awards

Nordstrom Rack Holiday Gifts at Every Price Point: Presents Under $25, $50, and $100

Stick to your budget and impress your loved ones with these affordable, thoughtful gifts from Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 04, 2022 3:26 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, so it's time to start shopping (if you haven't already). If you feel the pressure to come through with thoughtful gift picks, but you're working with a budget, that's not a problem. You just need to get organized with your shopping. There are so many great gift picks at Nordstrom Rack, catering to a wide variety of price points. Whether you're shopping for a beauty guru, a fashionista, or a homebody, Nordstrom Rack has you covered.

There's just one problem: too many good picks to choose from with amazing picks from UGG, Charlotte Tilbury, Slip, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade, and more of your favorite brands. If you need a little bit of help narrowing down your options, shop these Nordstrom Rack gifts, sorted by price. 

This Calpak Duffel Bag With a 44,000+ Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock and on Sale

Gifts $25 and Under

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set

This travel set has two of Too Face's top-selling mascaras: Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara and Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara. This bundle has a $30 value, but you can get it for just $16.

$30
$16
Nordstrom Rack

Slip Pure Silk 3-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Slip hair ties are secure, yet gentle on your hair. No more pulling or tangles. These are comfortable, yet effective.

$22
Nordstrom Rack

Thread and Supply Cardi Coat

This style is part-jacket, part-sweater, and 100% fashion. This is a great layering piece that you can get in three versatile colorways.

$25
Nordstrom Rack

Melrose and Market Paper Clip Chain Initial Necklace

An initial necklace adds a personalized touch to any ensemble.

$15
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Round Stud Earrings

These iridescent studs come in many eye-catching colors.

A shopper reviewed, "I'm obsessed with ALL of the colors! So elegant and eye catching. Has a lot of depth to the color. I have all the colors except the blue one, which I plan on buying soon!" 

$39
$20
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Knit Cuff Beanie Hat

Stay warm and hide a bad hair day with one of these knit hats from UGG. There are five colors to choose from.

$55
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette

Create an endless variety of looks with this eyeshadow palette from Too Faced. Go bold, go neutral, or in between with these shades in matte and shimmer finishes. There are 18 shades of peachy pinks, corals, bronzes and purples.

$50
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Gifts $50 and Under

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Bring plush luxury to your everyday life with this insanely soft long robe, which comes in 10 colors.

$69
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Trio Set

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipsticks are easy to wear, long-lasting, and the shades are universally flattering, in my opinion. This bundle has a $51 value and it includes the iconic, award winning Pillow Talk shade.

$51
3$2
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Platform Lug Sole Chelsea Rain Boot

Update your rainy day look with these trendy, lug sole chelsea boot combo. These are also great for snowy weather and come in three colorways.

$65
$40
Nordstrom Rack

NEST Orange Blossom Reed Diffuser

This reed diffuser slowly and continuously releases fragrance for 90 days. This scent has notes of orange blossom, orchid, lemon, musk, tangerine, and more. You can adjust the fragrance intensity and reach based on the number of reeds used.

 

$54
$33
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Fluffita Slipper

These plush, shearling slides are everything and these bright colorways are to die for.

$110
$50
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Genuine Dyed Shearling Single U Ear Muffs

Bring glamour and warmth to your outfit with these sophisticated, soft ear muffs from UGG.

$85
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Gifts $100 and Under

Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzzin Faux Fur Ii Slide Slipper

Rock these fuzzy platform slippers around the house or when you're on the go. You'll be looking for excuses to wear these.

$60
Nordstrom Rack

Lesportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag

This spacious overnight bag is perfect for travel. It even has a zipper at the bottom, which creates the perfect storage space for shoes. Nordstrom Rack has this bag in three colors.

$195
$95
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

Barefoot Dreams blankets exceed the hype. They are next-level soft. You won't regret this purchase. 

$98
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Short Robe

Bring the softness of a Barefoot Dreams blanket to your wardrobe with this ultra-luxurious sweater, which comes in three colors.

$135
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Franco Sarto Talfer Tall Boot

Thes faux croc boots elevate any outfit and bring sophistication to your wardrobe. Nordstrom Rack has these boots in several colors.

$170
$90
Nordstrom Rack

While you're gift shopping, check out these under $50 picks from Oprah's Favorite Things.

