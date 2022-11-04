Cheryl Burke Has a Message for Critics Claiming She Shares Too Much of Her Personal Life

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals Why She Married Ex Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is telling her story.

And the Dancing With the Stars pro has a message for any critics who have something to say about what she chooses to share about her life.

"Unfollow me," she exclusively told E! News at the IMARAïS Beauty by Sommer Ray x FLIP launch party in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. "Don't waste the time to comment because I do know for a fact that I'm helping at least one person. If that's what it is, so be it."

Burke also invites them to take a moment to reflect. "At the end of the day, those people I feel might need to take a note a little bit and really just understand that this is somebody's story," she continued. "I'm not making this up."

And while the 38-year-old does keep some things private, she said she feels like it's her responsibility to use her voice to support others.

"I also do keep things personal," she added. "But this, to me, is my duty. This is my duty from the platform that I have to share my story to hopefully, again, help one person know that they're not alone."