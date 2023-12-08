Stick To Your Budget With These 21 Holiday Gifts Under $15 That Live up to the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's already time to shop for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but that can get costly if you have a long list of people on your holiday list. If you want to stretch your dollar, there are so many thoughtful, useful gifts that cost less than $15. If you are in disbelief, keep on reading because I found affordable beauty, home, and fashion gifts that your loved ones will appreciate this holiday season.
There's no need to stress out over gift giving ideas when you can get that '90s blowout look for just $12. The world traveler in your life will appreciate this $14 Coach luggage tag. Yellowstone fans will feel like they're on the Dutton Ranch with this soft winter hat. Score a deal on the Too Faced lip plumper that's all over TikTok. Go classic with a $10 deal on two pairs of sterling silver earrings.
Here are some under $15 presents that will make gift shopping so much easier (and cheaper).
Holiday Gift Ideas Under $15
HoRiMe 3 in 1 Aluminum Charging Station for Apple Watch Charger Stand Dock for iWatch Series
Make sure your devices have battery life with this three-in-one stand that's great to charge a watch, phone, and AirPods at the same time. You can use this with an iPad and other small electronics too. It has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coach Luggage Tag In Signature Canvas
Personalize your favorite suitcase with a chic luggage tag from Coach. There are 2 colors to choose from.
Bertte Plush Throw Blanket Super Soft Fuzzy Warm Blanket
Get cozy with one of these supremely soft fleece blankets. There are eight sizes and 12 colors to choose from. This super soft blanket has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Too Faced Travel Size Lip Injection Maximum Plump Ornament
This lip plumper is a viral favorite. It works so quickly without irritating my lips. A little goes a long way and it also looks great over lipstick and lip liner.
FineInno Mini Crumb Vacuum Cleaner
Keep your laptop, car, and desk crumb-free with this adorable tiny vacuum cleaner, which comes in several colors. This product has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sterling Silver Polished & Diamond Cut 9mm Bead Studs- 2 Pairs
Stud earrings will always be on-trend and this bundle with two pairs is such a stylish steal.
Vistatroy Women's Evening Bag Sparkly Rhinestone Purse
Elevate any outfit with one of these sparkly handbags. There are nine colors to choose from. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LC Lauren Conrad Micro Mini Pick Me Up Crossbody Bag
This bag is sophisticated, no one would ever guess that you got it for just $8. You can also get it in brown or light pink.
ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up
Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. These come in a bunch of colors and have 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yellowstone x BumbleBella by Jill Martin Sherpa Beanie
Showcase your Yellowstone fandom with this plush hat.
Zulay Kitchen Large Microwave Popcorn Maker
Ditch the pre-packaged popcorn bags for a healthy alternative. Pop your favorite kernels with one of these Amazon top-sellers. This popper has 5,800+ 5-star reviews and there are lots of colors to choose from.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer
Here's a great gift for people who like to cook and appreciate the little things that make the process easier. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in five colors and it has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles
Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
No one wants chapped lips. This hydrating lip balm has 118.6K+ Loves from Sephora shoppers and 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 133.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Maybelline Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Long Lasting High Impact Color, Up to 16H Wear
This lipstick lasts through the day and night without getting messy. This is just what you need for the holiday season. There are a ton of colors to choose from and these lipsticks have 83,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 11,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 191,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush
Look like you stepped out of a salon with this heated brush, which has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Everyday Essentials Set
Prioritize yourself with top-selling products from Burt's Bees. This bundle has lip balm, hand salve, cleansing cream, body lotion, and foot cream. The kit has 63,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Lux Stemless Wine Glass Set of 2
Sip with sophistication when you use these diamond-shaped, tilted whiskey glasses.
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit
Here is a gift you never knew you needed. This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're in a holiday state of mind, check out these ugly Christmas sweaters that ship quickly.
—Originally published December 8, 2023 at 3 AM PT.