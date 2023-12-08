Update!

Stick To Your Budget With These 21 Holiday Gifts Under $15 That Live up to the Hype

From Yellowstone merch to Coach accessories, these affordable finds make great Hanukkah and Christmas gifts.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 08, 2023 11:00 AMTags
It's already time to shop for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but that can get costly if you have a long list of people on your holiday list. If you want to stretch your dollar, there are so many thoughtful, useful gifts that cost less than $15. If you are in disbelief, keep on reading because I found affordable beauty, home, and fashion gifts that your loved ones will appreciate this holiday season.

There's no need to stress out over gift giving ideas when you can get that '90s blowout look for just $12. The world traveler in your life will appreciate this $14 Coach luggage tagYellowstone fans will feel like they're on the Dutton Ranch with this soft winter hat. Score a deal on the Too Faced lip plumper that's all over TikTok. Go classic with a $10 deal on two pairs of sterling silver earrings. 

Here are some under $15 presents that will make gift shopping so much easier (and cheaper).

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $15

HoRiMe 3 in 1 Aluminum Charging Station for Apple Watch Charger Stand Dock for iWatch Series

Make sure your devices have battery life with this three-in-one stand that's great to charge a watch, phone, and AirPods at the same time. You can use this with an iPad and other small electronics too. It has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
$12
Amazon

Coach Luggage Tag In Signature Canvas

Personalize your favorite suitcase with a chic luggage tag from Coach. There are 2 colors to choose from.

$48
$14
Coach Outlet

Bertte Plush Throw Blanket Super Soft Fuzzy Warm Blanket

Get cozy with one of these supremely soft fleece blankets. There are eight sizes and 12 colors to choose from. This super soft blanket has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
$10
Amazon

Too Faced Travel Size Lip Injection Maximum Plump Ornament

This lip plumper is a viral favorite. It works so quickly without irritating my lips. A little goes a long way and it also looks great over lipstick and lip liner. 

$18
$9
QVC

FineInno Mini Crumb Vacuum Cleaner

Keep your laptop, car, and desk crumb-free with this adorable tiny vacuum cleaner, which comes in several colors. This product has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$10
$8
Amazon

Sterling Silver Polished & Diamond Cut 9mm Bead Studs- 2 Pairs

Stud earrings will always be on-trend and this bundle with two pairs is such a stylish steal.

$39
$10
QVC

Vistatroy Women's Evening Bag Sparkly Rhinestone Purse

Elevate any outfit with one of these sparkly handbags. There are nine colors to choose from. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
Amazon

LC Lauren Conrad Micro Mini Pick Me Up Crossbody Bag

This bag is sophisticated, no one would ever guess that you got it for just $8. You can also get it in brown or light pink.

$24
$8
Kohl's

ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up

Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. These come in a bunch of colors and have 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$12
Amazon

Yellowstone x BumbleBella by Jill Martin Sherpa Beanie

Showcase your Yellowstone fandom with this plush hat.

$39
$13
QVC

Zulay Kitchen Large Microwave Popcorn Maker

Ditch the pre-packaged popcorn bags for a healthy alternative. Pop your favorite kernels with one of these Amazon top-sellers. This popper has 5,800+ 5-star reviews and there are lots of colors to choose from.

$13
Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer

Here's a great gift for people who like to cook and appreciate the little things that make the process easier. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in five colors and it has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$14
Amazon

Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles

Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
$10
Amazon

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

No one wants chapped lips. This hydrating lip balm has 118.6K+ Loves from Sephora shoppers and 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 133.8K+ Sephora Loves.

$10
Amazon
$10
Sephora
$10
Ulta

Maybelline Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Long Lasting High Impact Color, Up to 16H Wear

This lipstick lasts through the day and night without getting messy. This is just what you need for the holiday season. There are a ton of colors to choose from and these lipsticks have 83,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 11,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$11
$7
Amazon
$11
Ulta

DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 191,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13
Amazon

Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush

Look like you stepped out of a salon with this heated brush, which has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
$12
Amazon

Smileshe Travel Velvet Jewelry Box

Organize your jewelry with this travel case with compartments for necklaces, rings, bracelets, and necklaces. You can get this affordable find in 4 colors. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13
$10
Amazon

Burt's Bees Everyday Essentials Set

Prioritize yourself with top-selling products from Burt's Bees. This bundle has lip balm, hand salve, cleansing cream, body lotion, and foot cream. The kit has 63,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$10
Amazon

Kitchen Lux Stemless Wine Glass Set of 2

Sip with sophistication when you use these diamond-shaped, tilted whiskey glasses

$13
Amazon
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit

Here is a gift you never knew you needed. This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$7
Amazon

Originally published December 8, 2023 at 3 AM PT.