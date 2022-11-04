Gifts Under $15 That Live up to the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's already time to shop for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but that can get costly if you have a long list of people on your holiday list. If you want to stretch your dollar, there are so many thoughtful, useful gifts that cost less than $15. If you are in disbelief, keep on reading because we found affordable beauty, home, and fashion gifts that your loved ones will appreciate this holiday season.
There's no need to stress out over gift giving ideas. Here are some under $15 presents that will make gift shopping so much easier.
Holiday Gifts Under $15
Bertte Plush Throw Blanket Super Soft Fuzzy Warm Blanket
Get cozy with one of these supremely soft fleece blankets. There are eight sizes and 12 colors to choose from. This super soft blanket has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vistatroy Women's Evening Bag Sparkly Rhinestone Purse
Elevate any outfit with one of these sparkly handbags. There are nine colors to choose from. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LC Lauren Conrad Micro Mini Pick Me Up Crossbody Bag
This bag is sophisticated, no one would ever guess that you got it for just $15. You can also get it in brown or light pink.
Maybelline New York Holiday Limited Edition Eye Makeup Gift Set, Sky High Mascara, Lash Sensational Mascara and Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner Minatures
This limited-edition set has three of Maybelline's top-selling products: Sky High Mascara, Lash Sensational Mascara, and Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner. This is an adorable gift and it's great for travel.
Sephora Favorites Hello!— Beauty Game Changers
This limited edition set has must-have makeup, skincare, fragrance, and skincare minis. This is a great opportunity to test out new products and if there's something you love, the bundle comes with a 15% off voucher for full-size purchases.
Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up
Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. These come in a bunch of colors and have 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles
Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 39,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jack Black, Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
No one wants chapped lips. This hydrating lip balm has 118.6K+ Loves from Sephora shoppers and 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Long Lasting High Impact Color, Up to 16H Wear
This lipstick lasts through the day and night without getting messy. This is just what you need for the holiday season. There are a ton of colors to choose from and these lipsticks have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush
Look like you stepped out of a salon with this heated brush, which has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3 in 1 Aluminum Charging Station for Apple Watch Charger Stand Dock for iWatch Series
Make sure your devices have battery life with this three-in-one stand that's great to charge a watch, phone, and AirPods at the same time. You can use this with an iPad and other small electronics too. It has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Lux Stemless Wine Glass Set of 2
Sip with sophisticated when you use these diamond-shaped, tilted whiskey glasses.
