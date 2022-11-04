2022 People's Choice Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got their kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter together for a rare picture, where the Carters channeled The Proud Family.

Beyoncé got her family into formation for a rare joint photo.

Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, along with all three of their kids, showed off their family's Halloween costume on Instagram Nov. 3, with the tight-knit Carters embodying another famous group: The Proud Family.

In the photo, Blue Ivy, 10, embraces main character energy as Penny Proud. The young Grammy winner is seen wearing red leggings, an off-white top with an oversized collar and a maroon cardigan. Her hair is styled after Penny's signature pigtails from the animated series, which originally aired from 2001 to 2005.

Beyoncé poses as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama. As Trudy, the Renaissance musician stands with her hands on her hips, sporting a green blazer with an orange top and sparkly orange jeans. She channeled Suga Mama by wearing a grey wig and a blue dress with a pink coat over the gown. She nailed the grandmother figure down to the details, adding in hot pink shoes and square-shaped glasses.

photos
Beyoncé Celebrates 41st Birthday at Party With Kim Kardashian, Adele and More

Jay-Z modeled his look after father Oscar Proud, donning a white, long-sleeve dress shirt with black suspenders, blue slacks and the character's signature purple tie. Rumi is seen pointing at her father, as the 5-year-old takes on CeCe Proud's outfit with a baby pink dress with fuchsia accents. Rumi's twin brother Sir, 5, is dressed after BeBe Proud, with an orange shirt and purple shorts.

Beyoncé captioned the post, "Family every single day and night."

Instagram

Keeping scrolling to see how other celebrities celebrated Halloween 2022.

Instagram
Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The couple dressed as the Proud Family, along with their kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt

"A butterfly, a bumble bee, a garden fairy …and then there was Rip… (oh and lyla's tiny ghost boyfriend)," Katherine wrote when sharing family photos. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"I'm not sure how we'll ever get anywhere on time or if my house will ever be clean again, but I sure do love our little family of four," Lauren Lane wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Lisa Ling

"Happy Halloween from the Oreos!" the former View co-host shared with her followers. 

Instagram
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco

"Charlie (and all of our) 2022 most watched movie," the soccer player wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Doja Cat

"Idk what i am i just thought it was hot," the singer wrote while wearing a I.AM.GIA tank top. 

Aron Arteaga
La La Anthony

The former TRL host wows at Costume Couture's Halloween bash presented by Lobos 1707 at TAO LA.

Instagram
Patrick Mahomes

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," the NFL quarterback shared on Instagram.

Instagram
Brett Young

"One small step for man, one giant leap.. chasing the cutest candy filled astronauts around…" the country singer wrote on Instagram. "Hope y'all had a great Halloween!!"

Instagram
Claire Holt

"The only reason we are pirates is because Andy wanted to wear eyeliner," the actress joked on Instagram

Instagram
Tom Brady

"Insert grim reaper joke here," the NFL quarterback joked on Instagram. "Happy Halloween!"

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"Of course I got everyone's costumes together and realized I forgot my own," Hayley Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "So an extra thanks goes out to Amazon for completing our family Halloween fun this year, in record time. Happy Halloween!"

Instagram
Maci Bookout

"Happy Halloween from Black Panther, Flash, Iron Mam, and Poison Ivy!" the Teen Mom star wrote on Instagram. "#marvellegends #dccomics #Taylorwasapairofscissors #happyhalloween." 

Instagram
Kane Brown

Happy Halloween," Katelyn Brown wrote on Instagram while posing with her family. 

Angela Pham
Heidi Klum

The Queen of Halloween celebrates the return of her annual Halloween Party with Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur in New York City.

Instagram
Justin & Kourtney Turner

"Happy Halloween! Let's get ready to rumble!" the Los Angeles Dodgers player and his wife wrote on Instagram. "@canelo @realmichaelbuffer." 

Instagram
Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

"Halloweekend done right," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram. "Bring on the holidays."

Gotham/FilmMagic
Elon Musk

The SpaceX founder attended Heidi Klum's Halloween bash in New York with his mom, Maye Musk.

Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The couple went as the wet bandits from Home Alone, with him writing, "All the great ones leave their marks."

 

tiktok
Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

Tiktok
Hailey Bieber

"Time to go get some candy," Hailey wrote while showing off her cozy costume.

DeLeón Tequila by Mike Oberlies
Diddy

Powered by Deleón Tequila, Diddy hosted an exclusive Halloween Club Love party at a private location where he arrived in the back of a police car in full Joker character.

Twitter
Josh Gad

The Frozen star channeled another Disney character as Ursula, writing, "I admit that in the past I've been a nasty."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The couple posed with their daughter Stormi and 8-month-old son.

Instagram
Olivia Munn

Her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm dressed up as her mom, Kim Munn, complete with a black wig.

Instagram
Lea Michele

Her son Ever went as a surgeon (more specifically, Grey's Anatomy's McDreamy).

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder rocked a Winnie the Pooh look.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

The singer showed off her fake blood on her Instagram Story.

TikTok
Kendall Jenner

Kendall made fun of her own #cukegate episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

Instagram
Amelia Hamlin

"Monkey Business," the model wrote on Instagram while visiting Richie Akiva's The Ned NoMad over Halloween weekend. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022
