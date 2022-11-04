Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter

Watch : Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z

Beyoncé got her family into formation for a rare joint photo.

Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, along with all three of their kids, showed off their family's Halloween costume on Instagram Nov. 3, with the tight-knit Carters embodying another famous group: The Proud Family.

In the photo, Blue Ivy, 10, embraces main character energy as Penny Proud. The young Grammy winner is seen wearing red leggings, an off-white top with an oversized collar and a maroon cardigan. Her hair is styled after Penny's signature pigtails from the animated series, which originally aired from 2001 to 2005.

Beyoncé poses as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama. As Trudy, the Renaissance musician stands with her hands on her hips, sporting a green blazer with an orange top and sparkly orange jeans. She channeled Suga Mama by wearing a grey wig and a blue dress with a pink coat over the gown. She nailed the grandmother figure down to the details, adding in hot pink shoes and square-shaped glasses.