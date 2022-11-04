How Tia Mowry Is Handling Good Days and Bad Days Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Watch : Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update

Tia Mowry is trying to focus on the sweeter things amid her divorce with Cory Hardrict.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Sister, Sister alum opened up about what her life looks like these days, one month after announcing her split from her husband of 14 years. While she does experience some bumps from time to time, she noted that there are "more good days than bad days." After all, as she pointed out, it's important to prioritize your own happiness.

"As women, it is very easy for us to make decisions as wives and as mothers but it's very hard for us to make decisions for ourselves," said Tia, who recently teamed up with Lactaid and Sesame Street to create a Cookie Monster Pancake recipe. "I'm just really glad that I've been able to put myself [first]."

Explaining how caring for yourself is "not selfish," Tia shared that her version of self-care is about "really finding your internal peace and your internal happiness."

"We deserve it," she added. "I just want to encourage so many women out there to continue to chase the joy."