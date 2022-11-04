The MixtapE! Presents P!nk, Alicia Keys and More New Music Musts

Watch : Alicia Keys Teases "Special" Upcoming Music at BBMAs

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's never too early to be fallin' in love with holiday music.

With Halloween costumes back in the closet, Alicia Keys is ready to celebrate the next season with her first-ever holiday album.

Titled Santa Baby, the body of work features the Grammy winner's soulful and fresh reimaginings of seven beloved holiday classics. At the same time, she's introducing fans to new music with four original songs perfect for the weeks to come.