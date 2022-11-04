Newly Engaged Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How Dad Terry Hilariously Spoiled Her Fiancé's Proposal

Watch : Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal

Rachel Bradshaw's proposal didn't exactly go as planned.

In fact, The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed her dad Terry Bradshaw hilariously spilled the news of her fiancé Chase Lybbert's engagement plans before he actually got down on one knee.

"You're gonna die—this isn't like the most perfect, romantic story in the world, it's pretty funny though," Rachel exclusively told E! News. "We've been dating a year and a half and at the year mark I knew that we wanted to be together forever. I've known him for 15 years, so we were talking and he was like I want to design a ring. So I knew by the fall it was going to be time to get engaged."

Fast forward to last week. Rachel and Chase were carving pumpkins the Friday before Halloween with Terry and wife Tammy, Rachel's sisters Erin and Lacey and their families in Texas.

"I noticed that my fiancé Chase and my dad had left the room," Rachel continued. "My dad walked in from the garage and he goes, 'Guess what, everybody? He just asked for Rachel's hand in marriage and I said yes!' The whole room stopped, like everyone was sweating. Tammy, I thought was going to just run away. I wanted to die and dad was like, 'What, I shouldn't have said anything?' We're like, 'No, you shouldn't have said anything. That's a private conversation.'"