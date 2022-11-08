Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

All eyes are on Kim Kardashian.
Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
For the star-studded affair, which is being held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani, Kim stepped out in a chic black latex mini by LaQuan Smith. She decided to keep her accessories to a minimum, pairing the strapless design with only matching ankle boots.
As for the 42-year-old's glam? She opted for a slicked-back hairstyle and her signature soft monochromatic makeup look. It's clear that Kim's effortless style at the CFDA Awards proves that, sometimes, less really is more.
Ahead of the annual fête, which is being presented by Amazon Fashion, the CFDA announced that Kim, Emma Grede and Jens Grede were being recognized for their inventive designs.
"Fashion relies on true visionaries to push the envelope and propel our industry forward," CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a press release in October. "With Skims, Kim, Emma, and Jens have pioneered new technology in the process of reinventing the concept of solutions-oriented shapewear."
After launching in 2019, Kim's SKIMS not only offers pieces in various shades of "nude" to complement a wide range of skin tones but the brand also features size-inclusive styles from XXS to 5X. Plus, the line has children's clothing and unisex options.
"Everything was important to me of all shades and colors," the 42-year-old told E! News in 2019. "I was honestly shocked that it didn't exist."
And this isn't the first time Kim has earned praise from the CFDA, as they honored her with the Influencer Award in 2018.
"I'm shocked that I'm winning a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time," she quipped at the time. "This is such an honor."
During her acceptance speech, Kim recalled a former publicist shutting down her dream of being recognized in the fashion industry.
"She asked me what were my goals, what were my dreams and I said, 'I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine,'" Kim remembered of their conversation. "And she said to me, 'Let's get some realistic goals because that will never happen.' Of course, I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out."
Kim continued, "It's really a trip to me that now I'm up here getting an award for fashion when it's something that I've always loved."
