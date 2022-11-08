Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Kim Kardashian Almost SKIPPED Met Gala Over Dress Drama

All eyes are on Kim Kardashian.

Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.

For the star-studded affair, which is being held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani, Kim stepped out in a chic black latex mini by LaQuan Smith. She decided to keep her accessories to a minimum, pairing the strapless design with only matching ankle boots.

As for the 42-year-old's glam? She opted for a slicked-back hairstyle and her signature soft monochromatic makeup look. It's clear that Kim's effortless style at the CFDA Awards proves that, sometimes, less really is more.

Ahead of the annual fête, which is being presented by Amazon Fashion, the CFDA announced that Kim, Emma Grede and Jens Grede were being recognized for their inventive designs.