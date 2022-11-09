Why Lainey Wilson Is the Country Singer to Watch at the 2022 CMA Awards and Beyond

Watch : Lainey Wilson Relives Her Hannah Montana Days at BBMAs 2022

Here's something you outta know about Lainey Wilson.

When she was just 19 years old, the Louisiana native packed her bags and traveled in a camper trailer to Nashville with a big dream of seeing her name in lights.

"I thought I was gonna hit it big right away," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Nobody could tell me no. I realized real quick that it was actually going to take me a while. For some reason, I feel like time was a part of my story."

And now, it's her time to shine!

At the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9, the 30-year-old country singer could walk away with more awards than any other artist thanks to her six nominations including Album of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

"The crazy thing is when I take a few steps back and I look at it even from a year ago, we have come a very long way in a really short amount of time," Lainey said. "A few people have asked me, ‘Can you believe it?' And the truth is yes, because for the longest time, I was the only one who believed it."