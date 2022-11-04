Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Moab Police for Failing to Protect Prior to Death

Watch : Gabby Petito's Parents Pay Tribute 1 Year After Her Body Was Found

Gabby Petito's parents are taking further legal action after the loss of their daughter.

Over a year after Gabby's body was found in September 2021, the Petito family has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Moab Police Department for their alleged failure to protect the YouTuber in August 2021, when officers responded to domestic dispute between her and fiancé Brian Laundrie.

"They relied on these officers to uphold the law, to serve and protect their daughter," attorney Brian Stewart of the Parker & McConkie law firm—who represents Gabby's parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, as well as her stepparents Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt—shared, in part, in a statement to E! News on Nov. 3. "However, when it became clear that the officers involved did not fully investigate the threat she faced and did not follow the law, they knew they owed it to Gabby to demand accountability and change."