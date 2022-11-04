How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Her Cole Sprouse Crush

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary

The heart wants what it wants—just ask Selena Gomez.

The singer, 30, gets candid about her mental health in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, but the film has some lighter moments too, such as when she visits her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas and goes to see if evidence of her crush on her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Cole Sprouse was still there.

"I had a crush on Cole and Dylan Sprouse, so I'd come in my closet and I would write things down," Selena admitted in the documentary. She finds that Cole's name is still encircled with a heart on the wall of her closet. She joked, "I'm sorry, Cole, if you ever see this!"

At the premiere of her documentary, a red carpet reporter asked her if Cole was aware there was a wall with "Cole loves Selena" written on it. Selena admitted to Variety. "He doesn't [know about that] I'm sure. But it was honest."



"I think he's adorable," she continued. "But yeah I hope he doesn't think I'm a weirdo."

The reporter reminded her, "You were a kid with a celeb crush."