How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Her Cole Sprouse Crush

The heart wants what it wants—just ask Selena Gomez.
The singer, 30, gets candid about her mental health in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, but the film has some lighter moments too, such as when she visits her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas and goes to see if evidence of her crush on her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Cole Sprouse was still there.
"I had a crush on Cole and Dylan Sprouse, so I'd come in my closet and I would write things down," Selena admitted in the documentary. She finds that Cole's name is still encircled with a heart on the wall of her closet. She joked, "I'm sorry, Cole, if you ever see this!"
At the premiere of her documentary, a red carpet reporter asked her if Cole was aware there was a wall with "Cole loves Selena" written on it. Selena admitted to Variety. "He doesn't [know about that] I'm sure. But it was honest."
"I think he's adorable," she continued. "But yeah I hope he doesn't think I'm a weirdo."
The reporter reminded her, "You were a kid with a celeb crush."
Not only did Selena have a crush on Cole, but she also shared her first onscreen kiss with Dylan in a 2006 episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
However, IRL, she had an eight year on-again off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, an experience that fans believe has inspired some of her recent songs.
After delivering a speech about her struggles with anxiety and depression in 2019, she wrote "Lose You to Love Me," in 45 minutes with fellow songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, she revealed in the doc.
"It's about more than just a lost love," Selena explained. "It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life. But also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are, just to rediscover yourself again."
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.