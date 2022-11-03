Watch Kim Kardashian Sing “Happy Birthday Mr. President” as Marilyn Monroe

Watch : Kim Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Kanye West Fans Over Fiery Outfit

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe.

On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, the reality star gave her best impression of the blonde bombshell while clad in a replica of the iconic dress that Marilyn wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962

Striking a sultry pose, Kim jokingly sang in a raspy whisper, "Happy birthday, to Mr. President."

The episode also gave an inside look at Kim's 2022 Met Gala prep, which included a fitting with the replica of Marilyn's dress. In one scene, Kim told her stylist, "If this does not fit me, like, I can't even try the original."

The replica ended up fitting Kim, but she ran into a bit of a roadblock when Marilyn's original dress wouldn't go over her hips during another fitting. The situation caused Ripley's Believe It or Not! to briefly consider not loaning Kim the dress, though the self-described "shapeshifter" vowed that she can get the gown to fit in time for the big party.