Laverne Cox Deserves an Award for These Iconic Red Carpet Moments

Watch : Welcome to the FIRST EVER Laverne Cox Awards

No award show is complete without Laverne Cox.

The actress has become a red carpet staple as the host of E! News' Live From E! specials, interviewing Hollywood's biggest names at the Oscars, Grammys, SAG Awards and more. And she's continuing her celebrity conversations in new episodes of her E! series If We're Being Honest, which returns Nov. 9.

But before the Inventing Anna star sits down to chat with celebs like Garcelle Beauvais, Leslie Jones and Jameela Jamil, we're taking a look back at her most memorable (and hilarious) red carpet moments over the years.

Laverne may be a celebrity, but she still loses her cool around her favorite stars like the rest of us. For example, she freaked out over chatting with Kevin Costner at the 2022 SAG Awards.

"Oh my goodness. I'm gagging," Laverne joked. "This is one of those moments where I'm just like, 'Oh my god, Kevin Costner's here.'"

Laverne also couldn't "contain myself" upon meeting BTS at the 2022 Grammys, or as she was "eagerly awaiting" to see Lady Gaga hit the SAG Awards carpet.