Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott

Watch : Mother of Nick Cannon's Late Son Announces Pregnancy

We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement.

Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Alyssa wrote on Instagram Nov. 3. "Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork."

For the shoot, Alyssa and Nick came together to pose nearly nude in a bathtub. For one photograph captured by Gabriel Villalobos, the Wild ‘N Out host kissed Alyssa's bump as she posed with nothing but a towel wrapped around her hair. "Thank you @itsalyssaemm & @nickcannon," Gabriel wrote on Instagram, "for letting me photograph and share this special moment with you guys."

Alyssa announced that she was pregnant on Oct. 26 by sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. The news came nearly a year after the model and Nick announced their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a brain tumor.