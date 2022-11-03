Watch Kim Kardashian Call Kylie Jenner a "F--king A--hole" for Scaring Her

Watch : See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic

Kylie Jenner knows how to get under Kim Kardashian's SKKN.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently snuck up on Kim to scare her, and Kim's reaction is one for the books.

As seen in a TikTok shared to Kylie's page Nov. 1, Kylie was hanging out with Khloe Kardashian at a family gathering when she took her chance to give Kim a fright. The 25-year-old walked over to where Kim was sitting and popped out from behind her, saying, "Ahh! Are you our sister?"

Kim didn't scream but instead she quipped, "F--king a--hole."

Now, it wasn't all tricks at this gathering. There were some treats too, which Kylie posted to her TikTok account that same day, such as the 818 Tequila truck showing up to serve spooky beverages and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott, rocking a totally adorable white angel costume.