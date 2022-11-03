HCT Concierge: Finding Customers' Happy Place

Ad
Whether a hotel booking or a private flight reservation, HCT Concierge is here to meet your needs. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Hayes Thomas is determined to find a happy place for his customers.
According to the entrepreneur, customers will always desire more. As scarcity prevails, their wants increase. It is the effortless technique he uses to please his customers. After all, there is an old saying that customers come first in business. Hayes believes customers are always right and, as such, should be treated as kings and queens.
At HCT Concierge, customers explore wants they never knew existed, which is why Hayes and his staff are keen on finding this out for them. HCT Concierge has it in store for their new and existing customers, from flight reservations to whatever they need.
A characteristic common to the team is customer retention. Over the years, the luxury industry has seen a significant downslide, especially during the pandemic, but HCT Concierge continues to thrive. Every customer receives the utmost care and satisfaction regardless of their status.
After his tenure as a professional footballer and a defender for Romford Football Club in 2014, he defined luxury on his terms. After a bad experience with other companies, he knew he had to make a long-lasting difference to his prospective customers.
One of the unique qualities of HCT Concierge is that the referrals and testimonials come from his customers. Being a world-of-mouth business with a growing social media presence, they have acquired millions because of this sensitization method.
Hayes highly prioritizes customer retention over chasing profit. The customers are his profits. Clients can make or break your business depending on how they perceive service. One negative review causes more destruction than the impacts of a thousand positive reviews. Such metrics are one of the reasons why Hayes sought to be different from its competitors.
He's not performing magic of the sort, but he understands the delicacies of customer behavior. Hayes provides the customers with the best treatments the luxury company offers. He wants his customers to smile.
"My favorite part about the job is finding out that my customers are happy. Making people happy makes my day. Understanding that you've done a good job is important in the luxury business. You've made someone's day, or you've made someone's week or someone's trip."
How he negotiates without problems or disagreements is top-notch. He prides himself on how his services are one of a kind. At HCT Concierge, luxury bookings are one of a kind. His brand speaks for itself. From their headquarters in London, United Kingdom, HCT Concierge transcends to the Middle East, America, and other parts of Europe.
He's stamping countries with his seal. "As an entrepreneur, I know how to manage my personal and business life. One thing I love about my business is that no one can offer the same service we have at HCT Concierge. For example, a client came to me to book a certain commodity after trying eight other concierge companies in the United Kingdom and abroad. All couldn't offer a premium job until she came to us. We executed her tasks with a breeze. It pleases me to solve problems a majority of people can't handle. And that is what we stand for at our company. We offer the best luxury treatments far and wide."
Once clients see what they like and want more, it becomes a mission to get it for Hayes and his team. At HCT Concierge, customers come first. With vast experience building relationships, his word-of-mouth business is undoubtedly the number-one concierge company in the United Kingdom.
Currently, Hayes is considering expanding his business with the latest economic technology, FinTech. He conducted in-depth market research and surveyed what his clients would need to improve his service. And so, HCT Finance was born. His clients never knew they needed an app to fund and direct deposit to HCT Concierge. Bookings just got easier with HCT Concierge.
Clients can seamlessly process financial transactions from the comfort of their mobile devices. To aid such a process, Hayes went out of his way to create a card with a unique account number, all synced to HCT Concierge. Clients have the opportunity to fund or withdraw from the app.
"So you top up the card, you have an account number, like a normal account. And then, inside the application itself, all concierge services are available. So you can spend the card the same way you spend the money in a physical store, snacks, or food. But within the application itself, it will display all of my concierge services. You could book a hotel with the applicant. You can book a restaurant within the application and even book a nightclub table reservation."
Being the first of its kind in the luxury industry, Hayes is excited for clients to begin operating on HCT Finance. He assures his clients that it's no short of comfort and ease. It's a better and faster way to enjoy services at HCT Concierge.
Luxury enthusiasts agree that nothing compares to being pampered and meeting your needs. Hayes Thomas, founder and CEO of HCT Concierge, is making luxury dreams come true one step at a time.
A word-of-mouth luxury company is now one of the most sought-after luxury businesses. With branches in different continents, he hopes HCT Concierge will be the difference in luxury and exquisite lifestyle services.