Charli D'Amelio's Holiday Gift Guide Has Amazing Finds for Every Trendsetter on the Nice List

We interviewed Charli D'Amelio because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Charli's product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Multitalented TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is adding holiday gift guides to her areas of expertise on her already-extensive resume— and you get a sneak peek into her favorite finds!
"My best advice for gift giving is always remember it's more about the intention than how much you spend on the person," Charli shares. On her list is her very own clean and fresh fragrance, Born Dreamer, which makes a great gift for anyone, followed by some other functional and cute finds that will certainly not be re-gifted.
Keep reading for Charli's top gifts of the holiday season— we're sure you'll be in the gift-giving spirit by the end of it!
Born Dreamer Eau De Toilette
"I love gifting my fragrance, Born Dreamer!" Charli shares. "It is perfect for anyone in your life who is in need of a new perfume or just loves fragrances. It has a very clean and fresh smell, so it really works for anyone."
You can snag the delectable scent from Ulta for under $50, and if you know someone who already loves the scent, you can get the refill for $35.
Theragun Mini
"My muscles have been so exhausted from training for Dancing with the Stars and the Theragun Mini has been a lifesaver for me," says the seasoned dancer. "It's so great because it's easy to throw in my bag so I can use it before and after rehearsals. I highly recommend this if you have anyone on your list who loves to workout."
The sleek Theragun Mini is currently on sale on Therabody for $179.
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
"I am definitely guilty of putting gifts off until the last minute so my go-to for a quick gift is ordering the UGG slippers off Amazon Prime," Charli shares. "Everyone loves them and it's such a great gift that no one will know you ordered them last minute!"
As we all know, UGG slippers are currently the moment. While they can be hard to find online, you can get these Disquette Slippers off of Amazon in various colors!
Beachampton Hall Bubble Candle
"Decorative candles are great for white elephant gifts because everyone could always use more candles, in my opinion," Charli relays. "I love the Beachampton Hall bubble ones because they look and smell amazing. I would bring two for the perfect white elephant gift!"
These bubble candles are a cute and chic home decor piece that and you can gift from Harrods for $40.
Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment
"My favorite lip gloss right now is the Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment," Charli says. "I can't get enough of it and it makes the perfect stocking stuffer."
While the viral lip treatment is currently sold out, you can join the waitlist on Rhode's website to stay up to date on when the $16 lip product restocks.
