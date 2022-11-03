2022 People's Choice Awards

How the Kardashians Are Honoring Kendall Jenner on Her 27th Birthday

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Kendall Jenner's 27th birthday on Nov. 3. See their touching tributes to the supermodel.

Watch: See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks

The Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to make a birthday girl feel special.

The famous family showed love for Kendall Jenner on social media in honor of her 27th birthday on Nov. 3.

Kris Jenner—who turns 67 in two days on Nov. 5—shared a heartfelt video in honor of her daughter's special day on Instagram, featuring home videos from her pregnancy and Kendall's younger years, as well as recent clips of the supermodel she has become today.

And the video's caption was just as touching, as the momager wrote, "You stole my heart from the very moment you were born!"

"You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy," Kris continued. "You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness."

She concluded her birthday tribute by writing, "I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy," complete with a heart, cake and several smiley face emojis.

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

Kim Kardashian also took a trip down memory lane to wish Kendall a "Happy Birthday," sharing an adorable pic of herself with her baby sister on Instagram.

"I love you forever and ever," Kim's caption reads. "Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL. I'm always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out."

Khloe Kardashian also followed the throwback photo trend and posted several pics of her and Kendall throughout the years, as well as called her "my very first baby" in a touching message.

"I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with the magic that is you," Khloe wrote. "My rare my sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me. Happy birthday."

Celebrate Kendall's birthday by checking out some of her best fashion moments throughout the years below.

Sophie Sahara
Little Black Dress

Kendall sported this little black dress to celebrate the Nevada launch of her Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818 in Las Vegas.

Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Flower Power

The Kardashians star sported a fun, floral dress and boots while attending the Marni Spring 2023 with her BF Devin Booker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hollywood Glam

Kendall looked like a movie star in her black Balenciaga gown at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and completed the look with her new red locks.

BACKGRID
Green With Envy

This green slip-on dress has us feeling envious of Kendall's wardrobe.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Bleached Brows

Kendall balanced her the darkness of her 2022 Met Gala ballgown by Prada by bleaching her eyebrows blonde.

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID
Black & White

Kendall proved she can rock the boldest of patterns in this matching black and white crop top and pants.

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Business Chic

Kendall showed she means business at the FYC Event for The Kardashians, pairing her Givenchy outfit with shoes by Yeezy.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bejeweled

Kendall was covered head-to-toe in jewels in her 2021 Met Gala gown by Givenchy.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

Serving major haute couture vibes, the star looks ravishing in this Cavalli couture gown.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sharp Shoulders

The shoulders tell it all on this reality star. This Carmen March dress shows off the models great physique from head to toe. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Sweet Greens

The young model slays in this garden inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a floral bag and stunning white boots. 

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
