How the Kardashians Are Honoring Kendall Jenner on Her 27th Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to make a birthday girl feel special.
The famous family showed love for Kendall Jenner on social media in honor of her 27th birthday on Nov. 3.
Kris Jenner—who turns 67 in two days on Nov. 5—shared a heartfelt video in honor of her daughter's special day on Instagram, featuring home videos from her pregnancy and Kendall's younger years, as well as recent clips of the supermodel she has become today.
And the video's caption was just as touching, as the momager wrote, "You stole my heart from the very moment you were born!"
"You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy," Kris continued. "You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness."
She concluded her birthday tribute by writing, "I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy," complete with a heart, cake and several smiley face emojis.
Kim Kardashian also took a trip down memory lane to wish Kendall a "Happy Birthday," sharing an adorable pic of herself with her baby sister on Instagram.
"I love you forever and ever," Kim's caption reads. "Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL. I'm always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out."
Khloe Kardashian also followed the throwback photo trend and posted several pics of her and Kendall throughout the years, as well as called her "my very first baby" in a touching message.
"I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with the magic that is you," Khloe wrote. "My rare my sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me. Happy birthday."
