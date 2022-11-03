Selena Gomez Says She Might Not Be Able to Carry Kids Due to Bipolar Medication

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary

Selena Gomez is getting candid about living with bipolar disorder.

The Only Murders in the Building star recently reflected on her future plans to expand her family, telling Rolling Stone for its December cover story published Nov. 3. that due to her bipolar medication she may not be able to carry children. She explained, "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life."

But that doesn't mean Selena isn't one day looking forward to being a mom, adding, "However I'm meant to have them, I will."

These days, the actress is focused on making her bipolar disorder "a friend." As she told Rolling Stone, following her diagnosis and while in the time figuring out her course of treatment, "It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it, because it wasn't going to go away."

Since then, she's experimented with various types of therapies such as dialectical behavior and cognitive behavioral therapy, along with visiting gurus and therapists. Most recently, she has launched the website Wondermind—which is devoted to mental fitness.