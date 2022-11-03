RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Defends Her Friendship With Jen Shah

Watch : RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Friendships can blossom in the darkest of times.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks and Jen Shah have had quite a rocky relationship over the past few years. Drama between the two got especially heated on season two of the Bravo series, as Meredith accused Jen of liking homophobic tweets directed at her son, Brooks Marks.

But things have changed, as the two have recently formed a super-close friendship amid Jen's ongoing legal drama on the show's current third season, confusing many viewers and cast members alike. Meredith broke down the reasoning behind their unexpected reconciliation on the Nov. 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"First of all, Jen has a lot of things going on right now, as we all know," Meredith explained to host Andy Cohen. "And I don't kick someone when they're down."

In July, Jen plead guilty in federal court a week before her fraud case was to go to trial. The date of Jen's sentencing—in which she could face up to 30 years in prison and up to $9.5 million in restitution and fines—happens to fall on Meredith's birthday, Dec. 15.