Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Alexander Edwards During Night Out

Watch : Cher Mentors on "The Voice"

He's got you, babe.

Cher is sparking romance rumors after she was spotted having a cozy night out in West Hollywood with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards. The "Believe" singer, 78, arrived solo at Craig's restaurant for the Nov. 2 outing, with Edwards greeting her and the two holding hands as the went inside, TMZ reported.

Later that night, they departed the restaurant together and Edwards was photographed kissing Cher's hand as they rode in the backseat of their car, the outlet said. They drove to the Nice Guy restaurant, where they were seen holding hands as they walked in, departing the eatery together later.

The pair were both dressed in black, with Cher wearing a belted top and trench coat over baggy pants and boots. Edwards wore a leather button-down shirt and matching coat and pants.

E! News has reached out to the singer's rep for comment and has not heard back.