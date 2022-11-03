Selena Gomez Says She Spent Years Contemplating Suicide

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary

Selena Gomez is turning her pain into purpose.

As the singer prepares to give fans an honest look at her mental health journey in Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the 30-year-old is sharing new details about how dark her life became in her 20s.

"It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation," Selena told Rolling Stone. "Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn't want anyone to talk to me."

Her friends would bring food, but none of them knew what was truly going on. "Sometimes it was weeks I'd be in bed," Selena explained, "to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath."

And while the Only Murders in the Building actress did not attempt suicide, she said she spent years contemplating it. As she shared, "I thought the world would be better if I wasn't there."