2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

12 Must-Have Finds We're Shopping From Nicole Richie's Etsy Holiday Gift Guide

Need celeb approved holiday gift ideas? Look no further than Nicole Richie's thoughtful and chic fashion, beauty, pet and home picks from Etsy.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 03, 2022 8:06 PMTags
Nicole RichieHolidaysShoppingE! Insider ShopGifts That SleighGifts by InterestCelebrity Gift GuidesShop NewsE! InsiderHoliday Celebrity Gift Guides
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Nicole Richie, EtsyStefan Colson for Etsy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're going to trust anyone with your holiday shopping, let it be Nicole Richie. The multitalented trendsetter takes "gifting very seriously," after all. And this holiday season, she's blessing us with some new additions to our wish lists by sharing her Etsy community-inspired gift picks.

"Etsy is home to so many talented creators from all over the world and I'm excited to spotlight a few of my all-time favorites for the holidays," she shares on the e-commerce site. "Even more, I love discovering new must-haves and look forward to getting inspiration from my followers' favorite Etsy shops."

From statement earrings that are lightweight and show-stopping to custom watercolor pet portraits, Nicole's finds will put you ahead of the gift-giving game. With tons of picks from top-rated Etsy shops, you can get to gift shopping for everyone in your life, whether that's for kids, pets, hosts and more. 

Keep reading for 12 dreamy and versatile holiday gift ideas from Nicole Richie's Etsy gift guide!

read
E!’s Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Is Here to Give You an Effortless Holiday Beauty Routine

Celestial Necklace

This celestial necklace is stunning and perfect for— but certainly not limited to— the astrology enthusiast in your life. You can personalize this high quality necklace with different celestial designs and crystals, making it a thoughtful present for someone who loves a little bit of bling.

Starting at $45
Etsy

Minimalist Earrings

Nicole Richie is the quintessential fashionista herself, so taking accessorizing advice from her is a no-brainer! These light and beautiful earrings are perfect for any trendsetter, and currently on sale for $40.

$50
$40
Etsy

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

2

North West and Family Transform into Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday

3

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News

Geode Crystal Soy Candle

This crystal soy candle would make a cute and elegant home gift. Once you burn through the high quality soy candle, you can use the crystal vessel to display plants and other trinkets. It's a versatile gift that will score you some serious brownie points!

$40
Etsy

Blue And Gold Ceramic Egg Tray

This blue and gold ceramic egg tray is perfect for the chic organizer. It's a thoughtful and beautiful gift that will prompt anyone to toss out those boring egg cartons and add a personal touch to the kitchen. It would also work as a great gift for a holiday host!

$87
$70
Etsy

Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait

This custom watercolor pet portrait is perfect for the pet parent in your life. It comes in many different sizes and styles starting at $40. It's simply one of those heartwarming gifts that will be cherished forever.

$44
$40
Etsy

Personalized Waxed Canvas Dopp Kit

You can personalize these canvas shaving and toiletry kits that come in six different color options. It's a functional and sleek item that will definitely not be returned or re-gifted by any man in your life. This is a great gift idea, especially for someone with any upcoming holiday travel plans.

$90
$72
Etsy

Handmade Personalized Family With Dog

Nicole really tugged at our heartstrings with this one. It simply doesn't get more personalized or heartwarming as these handmade personalized family dolls. It's a unique gift for kids that they'll adore for years to come, and would certainly take the "best gift ever" award.

$141
Etsy

Handmade Vegan Lip Balm

If you need a stocking stuffer idea for the beauty buff in your life that's eco-friendly and actually works, check out these handmade vegan lip balms. You can choose from peppermint and rosemary lavender, both retailing for just $4. You can even opt for the minimal packaging option for a further eco-conscious choice.

$4
Etsy

Prisma Mobile #12 - Light Catcher Mobile

This light catcher mobile is minimal and beautiful, and will certainly make any space feel a bit more like home. It's special, thoughtful and perfect for the home decor enthusiast. One Etsy shopper raves, "It's exactly what I hoped for! Thinking about where I could put another one..."

$130
Etsy

Custom Pet Figurine Or Ornament

These custom pet figurines or ornaments would make a unique and personal gift for a host that they'll use for years to come. One review exclaims, "Fantastic craftsmanship as always and I love the geometric design she came up with based off my idea." If you have a vision for the design of the ornament, simply write it in the description box and be prepared to receive exactly what you asked for!

$145
$116
Etsy

Ceramic Pour Over Coffee

If you have your very own Lorelai Gilmore in your life, you know you can't go wrong with a coffee-inspired gift, like this ceramic pour over. It's currently still in stock in beige, but get it while you can! It's going fast.

$33
Etsy

Personalized Linen Holiday Stocking, Handmade In Los Angeles

Order these personalized stocking stuffers for yourself, family members, pets and everyone in between. They are minimal and cute, and can be used for years to come.

Starting at $38
Etsy

Check out more celeb holiday gift guides with these picks from Alicia Keys from her new Athleta collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

2

North West and Family Transform into Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday

3

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News

4

Ina Garten Calls Out Husband's Accidental Steamy Text to Wrong Person

5

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in NYC Outing