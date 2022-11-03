Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC

Watch : SNL's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked

Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter.

However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."

Redd does not believe the incident was an attempted mugging but rather a targeted attack, and became alarmed only after he saw the amount of blood gushing from his nose. "The dude just hit me and ran off," the 37-year-old continued. "I fell down so fast. I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage."

After being rushed to Bellevue Hospital, Redd was treated for two fractures in his nose. "A fist don't normally do all of that at one time," he shared. "So it was safe to assume I was hit with something."