2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC

One week after Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was attacked in New York City, the comedian addressed the scary assault for the first time: “The dude just hit me and ran off.”

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 03, 2022 5:23 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: SNL's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked

Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter.

However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."

Redd does not believe the incident was an attempted mugging but rather a targeted attack, and became alarmed only after he saw the amount of blood gushing from his nose. "The dude just hit me and ran off," the 37-year-old continued. "I fell down so fast. I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage." 

After being rushed to Bellevue Hospital, Redd was treated for two fractures in his nose. "A fist don't normally do all of that at one time," he shared. "So it was safe to assume I was hit with something."

Watch
SNL's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked

The attack happened right before the former Saturday Night Live cast member was suppose to perform at the Comedy Cellar. And although Redd wanted to immediately take the stage and explain to the crowd what happened, he needed to get to a hospital.

"If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage," he said. "I was like, ‘I can't wait to talk about this shit.' And I'm glad I waited, but that was my first thought."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Why Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Want Tristan to Pay for True’s Birthday

2

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

3

Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are On the Run

But fans may not to have to wait much longer as the material is already flowing for the Why Am I Like This? star.

"I got some jokes for sure," Redd said. "As many jokes as other people have, nobody has as many jokes about this as I do."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Want Tristan to Pay for True’s Birthday

2

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

3

Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are On the Run

4

Teen Mom’s Catelynn, Tyler Explain Adoption to Their Daughter

5

Selena Gomez Says She Spent Years Contemplating Suicide