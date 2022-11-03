Ryan Reynolds to Receive The People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will celebrate one of Hollywood's favorite funnymen.

Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds will be honored for his contributions to entertainment with this year's The People's Icon Award at the Dec. 6 ceremony. Previous recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and most recently, Halle Berry.

The three-time PCAs winner racked up two nominations this year for The Comedy Movie Star of 2022 and The Male Movie Star of 2022 for Netflix's The Adam Project, which is also nominated for The Comedy Movie of 2022. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film currently sits as the streamer's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time.

"In any endeavor—whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business—Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience," said Cassandra Tryon—SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming—in a Nov. 3 press release.

She continued, "He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with The People's Icon award at this year's show."