Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank Makes an Official, Tearful Return

Jimmy Kimmel's controversial Halloween trick has returned.

After a two-year hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has officially brought back and endorsed its annual YouTube prank challenge, "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy!" On Nov. 2, the talk show featured a compilation of fan-submitted home videos of parents telling their young children they consumed their treats, causing a whole lot of tears.

"There are people who are unhappy that we're doing this, but we put it to a vote and this was the will of the people. Elections have consequences," Kimmel joked on the show. "By the way, I do want to say for the record, kids cry about everything. My son had a psychotic meltdown this morning because he didn't like his umbrella."

He also reflected on the challenge itself, which he launched in 2011. "The first time we did this was 10 years ago," he said. "We've been doing it so long, some of the kids we tricked, grew up to have their own kids to steal candy from."