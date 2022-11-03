2022 People's Choice Awards

Randall Park & Melissa Fumero Share What Made Their Blockbuster Set So Accurate

In honor of the Blockbuster premiere, Netflix stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are sharing just how true-to-life the series' set was—down to this last detail.

Blockbuster is rewinding the tape.  

The Netflix sitcom, which premiered Nov. 3, follows the manager and staff of the last Blockbuster Video store in the world as they grapple with their place in a high-tech society. And, according to stars Melissa Fumero and Randall Park, being on set felt like stepping into a relic of the past—quite literally. 

"The carpet was just the right amount of gross," Fumero exclusively joked to E! News. Meanwhile, Park quipped that even "signage was askew just the right amount."

All of these period-accurate details—including those featuring the iconic video rental catchphrase "Be Kind. Rewind."—weren't just for fun. Fumero and Park noted that they created an immersive experience for everyone that walked into the fake store.

"It was just very fun for me to watch the faces of everyone that walked on who were like, 'Oh, wow,'" Fumero said. "They were immediately taken back."

Park added that the experience was "trippy," saying that "stepping onto that set for the first time felt like walking into my neighborhood Blockbuster."

But not everyone could relive those same nostalgic experiences. Kamaia Fairburn, who plays the teenage daughter of the store's landlord (J.B. Smoove), is a bit too young to remember the days of video rentals, so Park and Fumero tried their best to explain the feeling of walking into a Blockbuster to her. 

"This was a thing!" Fumero recalled telling her. "This started the weekend—going and picking out your movies with your family for the weekend. It's so hard to really explain what it was about—like what made it fun, 'cause I think that's the part they get tripped up on. How was going to a store and picking out a movie fun?"

Blockbuster is now available to stream on Netflix. 

